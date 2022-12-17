AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Andy Grammer, Jewel, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles and Meghan Trainor

todayDecember 17, 2022

Andy Grammer accepted Jewel‘s #NotAloneChallenge, which aims to uplift those struggling with their mental health around the holidays. Andy took to Instagram to urge his followers to raise money for the Inspiring Children Foundation. 

﻿Michael Bublé ﻿shared a candid shot of what he looks like seconds before he walks onto the stage. The singer is fixing his cuffs while standing before a microphone. “So much gratitude for what I get to do with this life, so much appreciation for all of you,” he captioned the sentimental post.

Thanks to the “Wednesday Dance” craze that’s taking over TikTok, Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary” is back on the charts. Billboard said the 2011 song is number 35 on the Global music chart, which excludes U.S. data.

Speaking of Gaga, actress Margot Robbie is excited she’s going to be playing Harley Quinn, Robbie’s former role, in the Joker sequel. “I think she’s going to do an amazing job! I’m so excited, it’s all I could have ever hoped for Harley,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

A taping of Mariah Carey‘s Madison Square Garden concert won’t just broadcast on CBS next week, it’ll also broadcast internationally on MTV next Friday, December 23.

Billboard named Harry Styles the second biggest pop artist of 2022, citing the massive success of his third album, Harry’s House, his multiple acting gigs, all the Grammy nods he secured and his major tour. Taylor Swift was named third in this year’s roundup.

Meghan Trainor is featured in a new teaser for Australian Idol, which she’ll be judging for the first time. The clip shows Meghan exploring Down Under to find the country’s next biggest star and asking a girl named Naomi to sing for her. We’ll find out if Naomi is a diamond in the rough when the new season premieres next month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

