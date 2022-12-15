AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Elton John and more

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Harry Styles is signing off until the new year. The singer posted a message on Instagram Thursday, writing, “2022 changed my life. I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm.” He concluded by writing, “Love you all. See you next year.”

Mariah Carey was presented with a plaque commemorating “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 four years in a row. She posted a photo of herself accepting the plaque and wrote, “Grateful.”

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, hosted an “epic dinner” this week, with guests including Dua Lipa, record producer Andrew Watt and some of the stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper – including Kit Connor, who played a young Elton in the movie Rocketman. They shared a photo of the dinner party on Instagram, which quickly went viral as people commented on the varied assortment of guests.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken up a new hobby: gardening. Gwen tells E! News one of her New Year’s resolutions is to get better at it. “[W]e had a failed gardening year this year,” she said. “I mean, we had a lot of things against us. There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we’re gonna have some success next year.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jane’s-addiction-teases-new-music-for-2023,-possibly-with-guest-guitarists
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Jane’s Addiction teases new music for 2023, possibly with guest guitarists

Scott Legato/Getty Images When Jane's Addiction toured with The Smashing Pumpkins over the fall, guitarist Dave Navarro stayed home as he continued to feel the effects of long COVID. Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro throughout the trek, while ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash of Bauhaus also helped out. Since wrapping the tour in November, Jane's has been working on […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%