AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Lauren Daigle and more

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Harry Styles has a cheeky new tattoo to celebrate his Brazilian fans — on his upper left thigh. He showed off his new ink on Instagram by unbuttoning his pants and posing in his undies. 

Speaking of Harry, he was named among Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year. His feature was penned by actor Nick Kroll﻿, who co-starred with him in ﻿Don’t Worry Darling﻿. “There wasn’t a day where he didn’t show up on set with coffee or donuts or extra vitamin C packets for people. He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” Kroll revealed.

Coincidentally, Sadie Sink was also named among EW‘s list, with Taylor Swift writing her op-ed. She revealed the argument scene in Swift’s “All Too Well” music video was from a rehearsal. “Sadie lit up that kitchen fight with ad-libbed lines, improvised twists and turns, and all with riveting nuance. The rehearsal is what ended up in the film, a one-shot battle that I didn’t have the nerve to cut down in the edit,” said Taylor. 

Ed Sheeran revealed he’s most inspired by Bruce Springsteen. His official Instagram fanpage shared a video of Ed answering the same question 10 years apart. Ed said he discovered The Boss in 2013 and has done a deep dive into the legendary rocker’s catalog.

Andrea Bocelli and his kids Matteo and Virginia have a busy Thursday ahead. They’ll start their day performing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, then move on to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before a feature on a new short with The Simpsons — all in the same day, December 15. 

Lauren Daigle has donated $681,000 to community charities focused on arts and humanitarian causes via her organization, The Price Fund. Charities include Music Health Alliance and Colorado Healing Fund.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

flights-canceled-across-us-as-winter-storms-hit:-latest-weather-forecast
insert_link

National News

Flights canceled across US as winter storms hit: Latest weather forecast

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- At least 137 flights were canceled across the country on Monday as winter storms wreaked havoc on roadways. Up to 6 inches of snow hit near Hartford, Connecticut, and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Up to 9 inches of snow slammed western Massachusetts and upstate New York. In the west, a weekend storm dropped up to 5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range. That West […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%