AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Dionne Warwick, Olivia Rodrigo and more

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Justin Bieber appears to be working on new music: paparazzi caught him hitting up the music studio, reports Daily Mail. It’s rumored he’s working on his seventh studio album, which is expected to drop next year.

Dua Lipa penned an emotional letter to fans following the end of her Future Nostalgia tour. “94 shows around the world in one year and ending it in Tirana, Albania to around 200k people ~ our biggest solo show EVER~ on independence day!!! ~ All I can say is the deepest of thank yous for a year that has pushed me to grow beyond anything I could’ve imagined with the greatest people to share it with,” she wrote. Sam Smith responded to the tribute by calling her a star.

Alessia Cara released the deliciously nostalgic music video for “Jingle Bell Rock,” which sees her throwing it back in time to pay tribute to those old holiday variety shows.

Dionne Warwick teamed up with Build-a-Bear for animated holiday feature Glisten and the Merry Mission. She plays Sage Evergreen in the flick, and stars alongside “Issues” singer Julia Michaels and actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. A release date was not announced.

Olivia Rodrigo has donated exclusive items to be auctioned off by the ASCAP Foundation. She isn’t the only celebrity who pitched in: Quincy JonesDiane KeatonStephen Scwartz and more donated to the cause.  The auction, which runs through December 16, will benefit American music creators.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift’s-cat-olivia-is-reportedly-worth-$97-million
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia is reportedly worth $97 million

ABC Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is reportedly worth a lot of money. How much, you may ask? A new celebrity pet list estimates little Miss Olivia is worth $97 million. All About Cats published its year-end Ultimate Pet Rich List that tells us which pets are the world's wealthiest and most influential. Coming in third place was Taylor's Scottish fold. The website crunched data from Instagram, such as number of followers and […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%