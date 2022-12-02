AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Spice Girls, 98 Degrees, Idina Menzel, Harry Styles, Alessia Cara and Justin Bieber

todayDecember 2, 2022

Spice Girls﻿’ ﻿Mel B ﻿was asked who she thought was the “biggest d***head celebrity” during her appearance on The Big Narstie Show﻿. She said, “So, there’s a few … James CordenGeri Halliwell … Jessie J and me.” As for implicating fellow Spice Girl Geri, Mel said, “I love her to bits but she’s really f***ing annoying!”

98 Degrees‘ Drew Lachey announced he is hosting the free New Year’s Eve show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, in Oklahoma, which features O-TownLFO and DJ Lux.

Idina Menzel told Variety her favorite Christmas movie is The Holiday and explained, “Jude Law is really hot and I just love the story and I love that they’re in the countryside of England and … It’s kinda Jude Law.”

Harry Styles can take full credit for the bells that play at the end of “As It Was.” Song co-writers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson told Variety he not only had the idea for the tubular bells, he also played them in the song.

Alessia Cara introduced the characters she plays in her music video for “Jingle Bell Rock” and it’s apparent her fictional band, The Rats, is a parody of the British bands that sparked a craze in America in the 1960s.

Justin Bieber launched his clean water company Generosity. The company claims its technology “has the ability to convert any water source into premium drinking water.” It debuted at the FIFA World Cup.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

