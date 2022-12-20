AD
Musicians to honor Joe Strummer on 20th anniversary of his death

todayDecember 20, 2022

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of The Clash‘s Joe Strummer, and the occasion will be marked with a special tribute in New York. 

Consequence reports that D Generation’s Jesse MalinGogol Bordello‘s Eugene Hutz and more will celebrate Strummer by busking at the annual Gates of the West holiday benefit, which kicks off at 6 p.m. outside Malin’s Lower East Side bar Niagara, where there’s a mural of the late Clash frontman. 

Following the tribute, which will move inside Niagara if it snows, there will be an after-party at Malin’s 96 Tears. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit Music & Memory, which “helps individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical conditions to engage with the world, ease pain, and reclaim their humanity through the use of personalized music.”

Strummer passed away December 22, 2002, at the age of 50, just a few months before the Clash were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His official cause of death was an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

