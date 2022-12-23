AD
Nashville notes: Dolly Parton makes her latest TV appearance, a farm builds her a hay statue

December 23, 2022

In case you missed it, Dolly Parton was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and she and host Kelly Clarkson even sang a short, impromptu duet during the TV spot. You can watch it now.

In other Dolly news, a farm in Virginia has created a monument to the country legend made entirely out of hay. They shared video of the process on TikTok.

On Twitter, Luke Combs recently shared a list of country albums that changed his life. Records by Miranda Lambert, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks and Jon Pardi all made the cut.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

