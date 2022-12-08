AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: George Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar returns, Elle King cancels shows + more

todayDecember 8, 2022

George Strait’s 12th annual Vaqueros del Mar charity golf event took place once again this year, raising a record-setting $2.4 million for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation. George performed at a benefit concert during the event, as did Randy Houser, Randy Rogers, Asleep at the Wheel and more artists.

Elle King had to cancel radio shows in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle this week after she slipped and fell down the stairs, sustaining a concussion. You can read her full statement on Twitter.

The War and Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman and Jackson Dean are among the 20 rising stars who have been named to CMT’s CMT Listen Up artists-to-watch list for 2023. Visit CMT to see the full list.

Fox’s country-centric drama series, Monarch, has been canceled after one season, according to Hollywood Reporter. Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and more star in the show.

