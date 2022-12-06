AD
Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini takes Heartfirst abroad, Scotty McCreery drops a music video + more

todayDecember 6, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini will resume her Heartfirst Tour in 2023, this time with a United Kingdom leg. She’s got four overseas shows on the books for February.

Scotty McCreery just shared a music video for his song “On It.” The track comes off the deluxe version of his Same Truck album.

Speaking of Scotty, the singer’s wife, Gabi, shared a sweet carousel of photos on social media this week celebrating the couple’s first month and a half with their newborn son, Avery.

The late Loretta Lynn’s family shared a heartfelt video message with fans following her memorial service. You can see it now on her social accounts.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Zach Bryan and roots mainstay Tyler Childers are headlining Railbird Music Festival 2023. The event is set for June 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky.

