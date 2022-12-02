AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New songs from Parker McCollum, Brett Young + more

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Parker McCollum dropped his latest new song, “Stoned,” on Friday. Tickets for his 2023 headlining dates are on sale now.

Brett Young puts a new spin on his song “You Aren’t Here to Kiss Me” in an updated version that is out now. Brett is headed out on his headlining 5 Tour 3 2 1 next spring.

Darius Rucker will headline the first-ever SHOWdown Lex event next fall. Billed as an annual event taking place before a major football home game for the University of Kentucky, the first iteration will take place on October 13, 2023. Tickets start at $49.

Shane Profitt has a new song out Friday called “Country Boys.” The up-and-comer will be on tour with Chris Janson in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

takeoff-murder-suspect-charged-following-fatal-shooting-of-migos-rapper
insert_link

National News

Takeoff murder suspect charged following fatal shooting of Migos rapper

(HOUSTON) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of Takeoff," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press briefing. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%