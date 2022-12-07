AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba McEntire’s Superstar episode, Ashley McBryde’s late-night stop + more

todayDecember 7, 2022

Tune into ABC on Thursday to watch the latest installment of ABC News’ Superstar series, spotlighting Reba McEntire. The show will trace Reba’s career from her childhood in Oklahoma to her status as one of the biggest country stars today. Superstar airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

In case you missed it, Ashley McBryde brought Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night for a performance of “Gospel Night at the Strip Club.” The song comes off her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Another TV highlight Tuesday was Carly Pearce’s appearance on The Voice. She sang her current single, “What He Didn’t Do.” If you didn’t catch her live performance, you can watch it now.

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis, posted a video message this week in hopes of raising awareness of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, sharing the story of their daughter Zara being diagnosed with RSV at six weeks old. The virus, which is more common in the winter months, can lead to serious lung ailments in babies; visit KnowingRSV.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

