Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Tour news from Maddie & Tae, Chase Rice and Scotty McCreery, plus a new song from Jelly Roll

todayDecember 12, 2022

Maddie & Tae have announced a spring 2023 leg of their All Song No Static Tour. They’ll play 12 shows between mid-March and early April. Newcomer Patrick Murphy will join them for select dates.

Chase Rice has announced his Way Down Yonder Tour, set for spring 2023. A long list of supporting acts will join him on the trek, including Ashland Craft, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Tyler Braden, Dalton Dover, Avery Anna and Read Southall Band. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Scotty McCreery﻿ just announced his 2023 Damn Strait Tour, beginning in late January. Tickets go on sale Friday.

To celebrate his sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Jelly Roll shared a new song called “Need a Favor.” It will be his next radio single.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

