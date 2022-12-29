AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville’s Big Bash collabs revealed: Ashley McBryde + Sheryl Crow, Jimmie Allen + Flo Rida and more

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Music City’s New Year’s Eve party isn’t just a star-studded countdown to 2023, it’s also the scene of a whole lot of A-lister team-ups.

The complete lineup of collaborations for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash was revealed on Thursday, featuring several joint performances between some of the biggest stars in the country genre.

Thomas Rhett will take the stage with Riley Green, perhaps to perform their new chart-topping hit, “Half of Me” — while Kelsea Ballerini will split a performance with Wynonna Judd.

Meanwhile, Zac Brown Band will join forces with the rafter-ringing up-and-coming vocal duo The War and Treaty. Ashley McBryde is looking outside the country world for her New Year’s Eve duet partner: She’ll join forces with Sheryl Crow during the special.

Another cross-genre collaboration comes from Jimmie Allen, whose duet partner for the evening is rapper Flo Rida. The two acts recently released a duet called “No Bad Days.” Finally, rock legend Steve Miller will split a bill with King Calaway.

In addition to performing, Jimmie is co-hosting Nashville’s Big Bash with Elle King. Elle was previously announced as one of the performers hitting the stage during the special, along with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and a slew of other stars.

The special will air on December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

gov’t-mule-postpones-new-year’s-eve-run-due-to-“medical-emergency”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Gov’t Mule postpones New Year’s Eve run due to “medical emergency”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Gov’t Mule fans are going to have to make some new New Year’s Eve plans. The band was supposed to kick off a run of shows in Philadelphia Thursday, but just announced the entire schedule has been postponed due to a “medical emergency.” “After waiting for so long, we were excited to be together and finally make these shows happen, the last thing we wanted or expected was […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%