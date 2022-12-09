AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith and more

todayDecember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Alanis Morissette released her holiday cover of “Little Drummer Boy,” which runs just under three minutes.

Meghan Trainor released the a capella version of “Made You Look,” which features Scott Hoying of PentatonixSri, and TikTokers Chris Olsen and Elyse Myers.

Speaking of Pentatonix, they teamed up with Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia for an a capella cover of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” The collaboration is featured on Bocelli’s A Family Christmas album.

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Nigerian singer Oxlade for a remix of his song “KU LO SA.” 

On the topic of remixes, ﻿Sam Smith﻿ and ﻿Kim Petras﻿’ “Unholy” was given a Nova Twins Remix, which gave the song a rock twist.









Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

steppenwolf-box-set-‘the-epic-years-1974-1976’-due-in-january
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Steppenwolf box set ‘The Epic Years 1974-1976’ due in January

Esoteric Steppenwolf was formed in 1967 and after scoring massive hits like "Born to Be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me," broke up in 1972. The band reformed in 1974 and then split again two years later — and it's that second era that is now being collected in a new box set slated for release on January 27. The Epic Years 1974-1976 gathers together the three albums Steppenwolf recorded for the Epic […]

todayDecember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%