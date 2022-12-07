AD
New York’s Paley Center for Media hosting ‘Directing The Beatles’ event with Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more

todayDecember 7, 2022

Courtesy Walt Disney Studios

Interest in the Beatles on film is at an all-time high thanks to Peter Jackson‘s eight-hour Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back. That’s why New York’s Paley Center for the Media is hosting an event called From Paperback Writer to the Rooftop Concert: Directing The Beatles.

The event, which takes place Wednesday night, is a conversation with Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who directed the original 1970 Let It Be film that Jackson expanded and reworked, as well as the music videos for “Paperback Writer,” “Rain” and “Revolution.” 

Lindsay-Hogg will be joined by The Beatles: Get Back producer Jonathan Clyde of Apple Corps, Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield and Beatles academic Dr. Holly Tessler of the University of Liverpool.

The videos, as well as highlights from the Beatles’ 1969 rooftop concert — their last public performance — will be screened, and the panelists will discuss the Fab Four’s groundbreaking use of visual media to complement their music.

If you can’t make it to New York City on such short notice, the discussion will be posted on the Paley Center’s official YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mariah Carey reveals the ambitious gift she wants for Christmas
