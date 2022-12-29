Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, daughter Halo Marie

Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family just welcomed its latest addition.

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have welcomed their second child together — Cannon’s 12th child total. Their baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on December 14.

Scott revealed the news in an Instagram post Thursday, along with a video showing the emotional journey of welcoming their daughter following the death of their son, Zen, last year.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

She continued, “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Nick welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa last month. Nick is also father to twin sons Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa; son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole; sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; and twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.