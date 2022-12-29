AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, daughter Halo Marie

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amnesty International USA

Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family just welcomed its latest addition.

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have welcomed their second child together — Cannon’s 12th child total. Their baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on December 14.

Scott revealed the news in an Instagram post Thursday, along with a video showing the emotional journey of welcoming their daughter following the death of their son, Zen, last year.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

She continued, “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Nick welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa last month. Nick is also father to twin sons Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa; son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole; sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; and twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-smith’s-name-trends-on-twitter-after-critics-shame-their-weight-gain
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith’s name trends on Twitter after critics shame their weight gain

Universal Music Group Sam Smith's name trended on Twitter Thursday after fans clashed with several body-shamers. The incident sparked after the "Unholy" singer shared a carousel of photos of them lounging on a boat. Sam is wearing bikini bottoms in the photos and is posing comfortably. But some followers were apparently put off by Sam's weight and took to the comments to express their opinions. Fans began clapping back against the critics, with one remarking, "Sam […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%