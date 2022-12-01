AD
Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas pens sweet tribute to Priyanka Chopra in honor of their 4th anniversary

todayDecember 1, 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s been four years since Priyanka Chopra walked down the aisle and said “I do” to Nick Jonas. In honor of their anniversary, the pair threw it back to the start of their latest chapter.

Sharing two photos to Instagram of the dual wedding ceremonies that honored both of their cultures, Nick wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. [red heart emoji] happy anniversary my love.”

Likewise, Priyanka shared a snap of them dancing up a storm at their wedding reception. “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she wrote.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby daughter, Malti, in January.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert adds 16 new dates to her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency for 2023

ABC Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency will roll on in 2023. The singer announced 16 new dates this week, with blocks of time concentrated in the summer and winter months of 2023. Her show will return to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, the same place where the Velvet Rodeo show launched back in September. “We’re gonna keep the party goin in Vegas!” Miranda wrote on social media along with […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

