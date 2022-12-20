AD
Rev Rock Report

Nile Rodgers & Chic and Richie Sambora raise $150K for charity

todayDecember 20, 2022

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Performances by Nile Rodgers & Chic and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora helped bring in big bucks for charity. 

Earlier this month, Rodgers headlined Nordoff Robbins‘ charity carol service, stepping in for The Who after they had to cancel. According to U Discover Music, the event wound up bringing in about $150,000 for the charity, which will be used to fund music therapy for vulnerable people living with life-limiting illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation. 

The concert, which took place at St. Luke’s Church in the Chelsea area of London, had Rodgers & Chic performing such classics as “Le Freak,” “We Are Family” and “Good Times,” while Sambora treated the crowd to Bon Jovi hits “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “It’s My Life” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive,” plus a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

