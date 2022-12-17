Nor’easter pummeling Northeast with snow, ice, rain and wind: Latest forecast

AD

(NEW YORK) — At least 208,000 customers in the Northeast have lost power as a Nor’easter pummels millions in the Northeast with snow, ice and rain as a major storm continues to sweep its way across the country.

In Maine, at least 71,711 are without power, with 55,288 customers in New Hampshire, 50,666 in Vermont and 30,375 customers in New York experiencing similar outages Saturday.

This storm started in the west and the south, with 58 reported tornadoes slamming Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

In the north, up to 4 feet of snow fell in western South Dakota, while up to 30 inches slammed Duluth, Minnesota. Blizzard warnings are ongoing for Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

Part of that massive storm has redeveloped into a Nor’easter that’s pounding the Northeast.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Pennsylvania to Maine.

So far 13 inches of snow fell in Landgrove, Vermont, 12 inches hit Piseco, New York, and 10 inches were recorded in Plainfield, Massachusetts.

Heavy rain and powerful winds up to 50 mph are slamming the coast from New York City to Boston.

The storm will slowly drift to the northeast, dropping rain and heavy snow in New England before tapering off Saturday night.

ABC News’ Dan Amarante and Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.