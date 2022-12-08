Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC’s Metro Center station, police say

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a person at a metro station in Washington, D.C., following a physical altercation, police said.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, D.C. Metro Transit Police said.

Ashan Benedict, Metropolitan Police Department executive assistant chief of police, said during a late-night briefing that two individuals, including the agent, were involved in an altercation that ended up with them both going over a railing on the platform, away from the tracks, and shots being fired. Troy Bullock, 28, of D.C., was killed in the incident, DC police said in an update Thursday.

Bullock allegedly pushed the agent backward over the railing, then also went over it, police said. They both landed about eight feet below the train platform, where the FBI agent opened fire, striking Bullock, police said.

Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene and a handgun was recovered from him, according to police.

The FBI agent was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Multiple sources told ABC News there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Jack Date and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.