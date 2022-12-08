AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC’s Metro Center station, police say

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a person at a metro station in Washington, D.C., following a physical altercation, police said.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, D.C. Metro Transit Police said.

Ashan Benedict, Metropolitan Police Department executive assistant chief of police, said during a late-night briefing that two individuals, including the agent, were involved in an altercation that ended up with them both going over a railing on the platform, away from the tracks, and shots being fired. Troy Bullock, 28, of D.C., was killed in the incident, DC police said in an update Thursday.

Bullock allegedly pushed the agent backward over the railing, then also went over it, police said. They both landed about eight feet below the train platform, where the FBI agent opened fire, striking Bullock, police said.

Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene and a handgun was recovered from him, according to police.

The FBI agent was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Multiple sources told ABC News there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Jack Date and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘new-york-times’-reporters-and-other-staff-stage-24-hour-strike
insert_link

Business News

‘New York Times’ reporters and other staff stage 24-hour strike

(NEW YORK) -- More than 1,000 journalists and other workers at The New York Times launched a 24-hour strike on Thursday, a protest over ongoing contract negotiations that marks the first such strike at the company in more than four decades. "It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all," […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%