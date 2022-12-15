OK, boomers: ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead ‘AARP The Magazine”s Movies for Grownups nominations

AD

With awards season ramping up, nominations are coming fast and furious from several organizations, and on Thursday, the grown-ups had their say.

AARP The Magazine has released its picks for its annual Movies for Grownups Awards: the autobiographical Steven Spielberg film, The Fabelmans, led the pack with six nominations. Recognized were Spielberg in the Best Director category and the movie itself for a Best Film trophy.

Tying for fifth place was another movie that will likely make an Oscars appearance, the madcap, multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, which picked up five nominations, tying with Viola Davis‘ The Woman King.

Stage and screen vet Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine‘s Movies for Grownups Awards, broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Friday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

Here’s a list of the main nominees. The full list can be found on the award show’s website.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor:

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Tom Hanks – A Man Called Otto

Bill Nighy – Living

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Patricia Clarkson – She Said

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Judith Ivey – Women Talking

Gabrielle Union – The Inspection

Best Supporting Actor:

Andre Braugher – She Said

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Woody Harrelson – Triangle of Sadness

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director:

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenwriter:

Todd Field – Tár

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Dana Stevens – The Woman King

Best Ensemble:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Intergenerational Movie:

Armageddon Time

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

A Man Called Otto

Till

Best Time Capsule:

Armageddon Time

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Till

Best Grownup Love Story:

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A Love Song

Ticket to Paradise

Best Foreign Film:

Argentina, 1985 – (Argentina)

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – (Mexico)

Broker – (South Korea)

One Fine Morning – (France)

The Quiet Girl – (Ireland)