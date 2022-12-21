AD
Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne would be “floored” if he won a Grammy for ‘﻿Patient Number 9’

todayDecember 21, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne is not expecting to kick off 2023 with a Grammy win.

The Prince of Darkness is up for four awards at next year’s ceremony, including Best Rock Album for his new solo effort, Patient Number 9, as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the record’s Jeff Beck-featuring title track and Best Metal Performance for the Tony Iommi collaboration “Degradation Rules.”

Speaking with Billboard, Ozzy shares that he was “shocked” by the nominations and will be even more so if he actually wins.

“I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored,” Ozzy says.

Should a win be in the cards, will Ozzy be preparing a speech ahead of the February 5 show?

“I’m not good at making speeches,” Ozzy explains. “I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”

However unexpected a Grammy victory may be, it’d be a nice boost for Ozzy, whose last few years have been, in his own words, “sheer hell” due to a variety of health issues.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

