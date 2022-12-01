AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Paramount revs up trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures’ billion dollar blockbuster Transformers franchise is literally roaring back to life with the new teaser for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The movie, which stars In The Heights‘ Anthony Ramos and hits theaters on June 9, 2023, has fan favorites like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (veteran Peter Cullen) coming face-to-face with once-hidden robots in disguise that take the form of fearsome jungle creatures. 

Ramos’ military vet character becomes an unwitting soldier in the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons, thanks to a white-knuckled ride — against his will — in the driver’s seat of a classic Porsche 911 that Transformers-heads know as the hero Jazz. 

Jazz and his robotic allies team up with Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the gorilla-like leader of the Maximals, who battles with not only the Decepticons but the Maximals’ evil-animal-like nemeses, the Predacons.

“Of all your threats from both your past and future, you’ve never faced a threat like this,” the robotic ape warns Prime in the snippet.

The truck-robot answers defiantly, “Let them come.”

Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. calls the shots on the action-packed film, which also stars Pete Davidson as the voice of the Autobot Mirage and Dominique Fishback.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-will-return-to-las-vegas-for-more-‘reflection’-residency-dates-in-2023
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood will return to Las Vegas for more ‘Reflection’ residency dates in 2023

ABC Carrie Underwood isn’t done with her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency just yet. The singer announced this week that she’s got more Vegas shows on the books for 2023. The return of Reflection will arrive next summer, after the singer wraps her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March. Carrie’s new residency dates are set for June 21, 23, 24, 28 and 30, July 1, September 20, 22, 23, 27, […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%