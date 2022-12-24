AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Parents of woman shot in head on California highway plead for information

todayDecember 24, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(LOS ANGELES) — A family is pleading for answers a week after they say their daughter was shot in the head while driving on a California highway and remains on life support.

Ronni Newt, 26, was shot multiple times on Dec. 17 while on U.S. Route 101 in the San Fernando Valley, police said.

She was heading to meet up with friends at the time, her parents said.

“She said that she would be back in a couple of hours because we were going to decorate our tree,” her mother, Francine Webster, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene following reports of a traffic collision around 5:15 p.m. They found a black Audi sedan on the shoulder. The driver, Ronni Newt, had been stuck by “multiple gunshots” and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, California Highway Patrol said.

“This is the call you never want to get. This is the thing as a parent you fear,” Robert Newt, the victim’s father, told KABC. “I pray every night for my kids to be protected.”

Ronni Newt, who was described by her mother as having a “big heart” and a “lot of personality,” was shot in the head and remains in a coma on life support, according to her parents.

“It’s beyond me that something could be said that could actually make you pull out a gun and shoot somebody,” Robert Newt told KABC.

In the week since the shooting, there have been limited leads into what happened and no suspects have been identified, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Newt’s parents are now urging any witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw anything, anything that was strange, anything out of the ordinary,” Robert Newt told KABC. “If you saw the color of the car, if you saw the make of the car — no clue is too small.”

The two have been by their daughter’s side in the hospital daily since the shooting and are praying for her recovery, while also waiting for answers.

“There are a lot of people that love her that are supporting her, that want to see whoever did this to her apprehended,” Webster told the station.

California Highway Patrol said it is seeking any dash-cam videos and recordings taken between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, northbound and southbound along US-101 from I-405 to Tampa Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at -323-644-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

one-dead-in-mall-of-america-shooting
insert_link

National News

One dead in Mall of America shooting

avid_creative/Getty Images/STOCK (BLOOMINGTON, Minn.) - A 19-year-old man is dead after a verbal altercation became violent in a Nordstrom branch at the Mall of America on Friday evening. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a press conference late Friday evening that at approximately 7:50 p.m., an officer heard gunshots near the Nordstrom at the mall. But when the officer went into the store, they found a man who had been […]

todayDecember 24, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%