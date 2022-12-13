AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parmalee gears up for headlining spring 2023 Take My Name Tour

todayDecember 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Country rock act Parmalee will hit the road next spring for an 11-date headlining tour. Kicking off on February 2 in Champaign, Illinois, the run will keep them busy through late April.

Dubbed the Take My Name Tour, the trek borrows its title from Parmalee’s number-one country hit, “Take My Name.” Not only did that song hit the top of the charts, it was also the most-played song of 2022 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“We’ve really been looking forward to this headlining tour,” the band’s Matt Thomas says. “Everything we’ve built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans.”

Specifically, he says, the band has seen listeners latch onto the romantic story behind “Take My Name,” using the love ballad for proposals, first dance songs and more.

“‘Take My Name’ has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown this song, we decided to name this tour after it,” Matt concludes.

Tickets for the 2023 Take My Name Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scientific-‘breakthrough’-in-nuclear-fusion-could-launch-new-era-of-clean-energy
insert_link

National News

Scientific ‘breakthrough’ in nuclear fusion could launch new era of clean energy

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion at a national lab in California, marking a major step toward developing a new, sustainable form of energy that releases virtually no carbon dioxide or other types of air pollution. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully generated a fusion reaction between two hydrogen atoms and maintained that reaction in a controlled […]

todayDecember 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%