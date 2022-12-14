AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Patty Jenkins insists “I never walked away” from ‘Wonder Woman 3’

todayDecember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is denying reports that she walked away from the third installment of the franchise, insisting instead that there was nothing she could do to advance the project.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared Tuesday in a statement posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins’ statement came nearly a week after news of Warner Bros. scrapping plans for a third Wonder Woman movie, and a story from The Wrap claiming that Jenkins had walked away when her script treatment for the film was rejected by new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Jenkins also paid tribute to Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on 1970s TV series and had a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984, as well as star, Gal Gadot, whom she called “a cherished friend, inspiration, and sister.”

Jenkins, who was also set to helm the Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron, explains that she left the project “when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay [Wonder Woman 3] any further.”

“When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed,” she continued. “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-adam-sandler-to-receive-mark-twain-prize,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize, and more

Adam Sandler will be the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The prize recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist for which it's named. Broadcast details will be announced later. “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a […]

todayDecember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%