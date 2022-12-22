AD
Paul Simon celebrated with CBS Grammy tribute special

todayDecember 22, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

CBS aired a special Grammy tribute to Paul Simon Wednesday, featuring a host of artists performing some classic Simon tunes.

Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon was filmed back in April at the Hollywood Pantages Theater and had Simon being serenaded by the likes of Dave Matthews, Jonas Brothers, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Among the highlights: Matthews teamed up with Angelique Kidjo for a rousing rendition of “You Can Call Me Al,” along with “Under African Skies,” while Take 6 sang the a cappella tune “Homeless,” which received high praise from Simon himself. Also, Jonas Brothers performed “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” Sting performed “America,” Garth and Trisha duetted on “The Boxer,” and Susanna Hoffs was on hand to perform The Bangles’ cover of Simon’s “Hazy Shade of Winter.”

Among the other performances: Stevie Wonder was joined by Sheila E, Jonas Brothers and Ledisi to perform “Mrs. Robinson,” then partnered with Ledisi for “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” Bonnie Raitt and Brad Paisley performed “Something So Right”; Jimmy Cliff and Shaggy teamed up for “Mother and Child Reunion”; Billy Porter and Take 6 performed “Love Me Like A Rock”; and Eric Church performed “Homeward Bound.”

The night ended with a performance by Simon. He started off with “Graceland,” then brought out Rhiannon Giddens for a powerful performance of “American Tune.” He then ended the night with the classic “The Sound of Silence.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

