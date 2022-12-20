AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul Stanley, Robin Zander & more play Criss Angel’s birthday benefit concert

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Some big-name rock stars came out in Las Vegas Monday to help magician Criss Angel celebrate his 55th birthday — and it was all for a good cause.

Blabbermouth reports that KISS’ Paul Stanley, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach played the bash at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay, along with Lita Ford, Kip Winger, RATT’s Stephen Percy and Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe.

The birthday bash was actually a benefit concert to raise money for Angel’s Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, which raises money to fight childhood cancer. The charity also supports Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. It is named after the magician’s son, who in 2015 was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen’s-“bohemian-rhapsody”-reaches-2-billion-streams-on-spotify
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” reaches 2 billion streams on Spotify

Hollywood Records/EMI Queen has just reached a new milestone. The band announced on social media that their classic track “Bohemian Rhapsody” has just reached 2 billion views on Spotify. The almost six-minute “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the lead single off the band’s 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.  The song had a resurgence in popularity in 1992 after appearing in the film Wayne’s World. After the release of […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%