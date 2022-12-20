Paul Stanley, Robin Zander & more play Criss Angel’s birthday benefit concert

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Some big-name rock stars came out in Las Vegas Monday to help magician Criss Angel celebrate his 55th birthday — and it was all for a good cause.

Blabbermouth reports that KISS’ Paul Stanley, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach played the bash at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay, along with Lita Ford, Kip Winger, RATT’s Stephen Percy and Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe.

The birthday bash was actually a benefit concert to raise money for Angel’s Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, which raises money to fight childhood cancer. The charity also supports Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. It is named after the magician’s son, who in 2015 was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia.