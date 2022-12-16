AD
Paul Stanley says there’s no killing KISS

todayDecember 16, 2022

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

KISS is still on their End of the Road tour, which doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, but Paul Stanley admits they can’t continue the tour forever —and there’s a practical reason why.

“At this point, it really comes down to what’s possible at certain ages,” he tells the New York Post. “If we were wearing sneakers and T-shirts and jeans, we could do this into our 90s. But we’re carrying around 30, 40, 50 pounds of gear on stage, and making it look easy.” He adds, “And at some point, you realize that you can’t do that indefinitely.”

But even when they do stop touring, Stanley doesn’t think KISS will just go away. “We couldn’t kill KISS if we wanted to. It’s a part of Americana,” he says. “It’s part of world consciousness, and even if we stop, the band continues, in essence.” He adds, “But should it diversify and spread in terms of what KISS is? Sure, the idea, the limitations of other bands, that’s their problem. We’re not those bands.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

