National News

Person of interest in death of two women, arrested for kidnapping 79-year-old woman

todayDecember 5, 2022

Background
(RACINE, Wisc.) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin charged a man, who’s a person of interest in two deaths, with kidnapping an elderly woman and stealing her identity.

The state of Wisconsin has charged Timothy Luther Olson Jr., on multiple charges, including kidnapping, identity theft, burglary and obstructing an officer, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Prosecutors allege that officers responded to a call from a bystander who saw a 79-year-old woman waving her hand from her car.

When an officer arrived on the scene, he said that the woman seemed confused and told him that her belongings were stolen by the person who allegedly kidnapped her from an Italian restaurant in Milwaukee County.

The woman said before the alleged abduction, she was having her monthly glass of wine and reading on her tablet when a man, Olson, sat next to her and began talking to her at the bar, according to the complaint.

After their conversation, she left the restaurant and got into her vehicle, ready to go, when Olson reportedly opened her passenger door and told her, “I have a gun, drive.”

Police in Franklin, Wisconsin, arrested Olson, 56, on Nov. 29. According to the complaint, the suspect had the woman’s credit card in his possession.

Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a woman in the city of Racine and a woman in South Milwaukee, according to ABC News Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

In a press release, the Racine Police Department said that at least three women, whom he targeted on dating apps, have allegedly become unconscious while on dates with Olson, where he allegedly steals from them.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

