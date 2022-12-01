AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

PETA says Harry Styles being pelted by chicken nuggets is this year’s most viral momen

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

As we inch closer to 2023, more and more year-end lists are coming out of the pipeline. The latest roundup comes from PETA, who had a special award for Harry Styles.

The organization said the time when Harry was pelted by chicken nuggets onstage was this year’s “Best Viral Moment for Animals.”

PETA shared footage of the moment to their Instagram; the video shows the singer being hit by cold chicken nuggets during one of his August shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Harry seemed amused by what was thrown at him — until the crowd told him to eat the nuggets.  

“I don’t eat chicken, sorry,” he told the audience. “I don’t eat meat.” He also said he wouldn’t eat the nuggets because they were cold and old.

PETA said Harry “rejecting” the nugget and revealing he doesn’t eat meat is what made the moment worthy of a year-end accolade. “Each person inspired to go vegan by the superstar will save the lives of nearly 200 animals per year,” the organization claimed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-chris-janson’s-tour,-locash’s-halftime-show-gig-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s tour, LoCash’s halftime show gig + more

Chris Janson announced his upcoming Heavy & Western Tour this week, and fans will only have to wait days before the shows kick off. The trek launches December 17, with opening acts Tim Montana and Shane Profitt set to join in on the fun. Visit Chris’ website for a full list of dates and details. LoCash are playing the halftime show for Thursday night’s New England Patriots versus Buffalo Bills […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%