AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink blown away at her daughter’s first recital: “So proud of this girl”

todayDecember 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Pink‘s 11-year-old daughter, Willow, has inherited her mother’s vocal chops and put them on full display at her first recital, where she performed one of Olivia Rodrigo‘s songs.

Willow chose to perform “The Rose Song,” which Olivia sang in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Pink recorded the entire performance and shared it on her Instagram.

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” Pink raved in the caption. She wrote in the video, “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it.”

Willow sails through the song’s various low and high notes while also taking care to have her voice match the emotional intensity of the heartbreak anthem.

Several of Pink’s famous friends flooded the comment section to praise her daughter’s soulful performance. This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz left an impressed “Wow,” while fitness guru Jeanette Jenkins lauded, “I’m not crying. Omg so beautiful. Great job Willz! Love! Love! Love it!” Singer Chris Daughtry also liked the video.

Olivia has yet to react to Willow’s performance.

This isn’t the first time Pink showed off Willow’s vocal capabilities. She’s previously tasked her daughter with teasing new music by singing it for fun videos and also collaborated with her on the pandemic-era song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they performed together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

parmalee-gears-up-for-headlining-spring-2023-take-my-name-tour
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Parmalee gears up for headlining spring 2023 Take My Name Tour

ABC Country rock act Parmalee will hit the road next spring for an 11-date headlining tour. Kicking off on February 2 in Champaign, Illinois, the run will keep them busy through late April. Dubbed the Take My Name Tour, the trek borrows its title from Parmalee’s number-one country hit, “Take My Name.” Not only did that song hit the top of the charts, it was also the most-played song of […]

todayDecember 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%