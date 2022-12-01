AD
Sports News

Police seek to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for domestic battery

todayDecember 1, 2022

(TAMPA, Fla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for former NFL star Antonio Brown in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this week.

Brown, who is not yet in custody, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman and threw a shoe at her on Nov. 28, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The troubled former wide receiver also “attempted to evict” the woman and then locked her outside of the South Tampa home, Tampa police said.

Tampa police are currently outside Brown’s home, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

in a statement to ABC News, Tampa police said: “Officers are working to bring about a resolution without incident, by a variety of means to include marked and unmarked patrol units within the South Tampa neighborhood. As previously mentioned, since Brown is not communicating with officers, it’s unclear whether or not he is inside of the home or not.”

Brown last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but only appeared in seven games before blowing up on the sideline in a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. He briefly argued with coaches, removed his pads and jersey on the sideline and walked back to the locker room. The team released Brown the same week.

Brown was a four-time first-team All Pro receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers and went to the Pro Bowl seven times in nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

But the 34-year-old’s career quickly went into a downward spiral in his final season in Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders following the 2018 season, but never ended up playing a game for them due to several off-field incidents — including protesting the new helmet requirements and getting into an altercation with the team’s general manager — that resulted in his release.

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots, but played in only one game before being released due to sexual assault allegations by a former trainer. The woman later filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, which was settled for an undisclosed sum.

In June 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery stemming from an incident with a moving truck company in which he removed boxes of items that did not belong to him and then punched the driver. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

