AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan share never-before-seen moments together in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After months of anticipation, the public now has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming docuseries.

Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the six-episode docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The roughly one-minute trailer shows snapshots of personal moments for the Sussexes, from falling in love to leaving their royal roles and charting their own future in California.

“No one sees what is happening behind closed doors,” Harry says after a voice asks why the couple wanted to make the documentary.

Meghan later says in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Along with the intimate photos, the trailer also shows Harry speaking candidly about his efforts to shield his family, which now includes two children, Archie and Lilibet.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, is due to air in December, just weeks before Harry’s memoir is published.

Incidentally, back in October, Page Six reported Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair’s upcoming streaming documentary “were confused” by apparent “discrepancies” between what they said on camera and Harry’s own words in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a senior Netflix source revealed at the time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bill-clinton,-the-eagles-&-more-pay-tribute-to-the-late-christine-mcvie
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bill Clinton, The Eagles & more pay tribute to the late Christine McVie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie continues to be remembered on social media, with former President Bill Clinton among the famous names paying tribute to the star.  “I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” he writes. ““Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days.” He adds, “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%