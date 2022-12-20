AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” reaches 2 billion streams on Spotify

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Hollywood Records/EMI

Queen has just reached a new milestone. The band announced on social media that their classic track “Bohemian Rhapsody” has just reached 2 billion views on Spotify.

The almost six-minute “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the lead single off the band’s 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide. 

The song had a resurgence in popularity in 1992 after appearing in the film Wayne’s World. After the release of the 2018 Queen biopic, also named Bohemian Rhapsody, the song became the most streamed song of the 20th century and was certified Diamond by the Recording Academy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

flea-&-melody-ehsani-welcome-new-baby
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Flea & Melody Ehsani welcome new baby

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The Red Hot Chili Peppers family is getting bigger. Bassist Flea tells E! News that his wife, fashion designer Melody Ehsani, has given birth to their first baby together. The couple got married in 2019. "I haven't been doing a lot of sleeping," Flea shares. "But I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love." The newborn is the 60-year-old musician's third child, joining 34-year-old Clara […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%