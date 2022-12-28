AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Quite a splash — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ wades past billion-dollar mark in just 14 days

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
20th Century Studios

While its domestic debut wasn’t as high as some prognosticators had guessed, Avatar: The Way of Water has proven it has got some serious sea legs in theaters: It just crossed the billion-dollar mark.

While that would be impressive for any movie, it is even more so considering the movie only came out in the States December 16.

Overseas moviegoers in particular can’t get enough of James Cameron‘s long-brewing sequel to the 2009 original, which is the highest-grossing film of all time. The movie had a short head start in some overseas markets, and while The Way of Water made more than $293 million here as of Monday, it took in nearly $662 million overseas, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

The sequel starring Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver has also become one of the fastest films ever to cross the billion-dollar finish line: It took 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — which briefly topped Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time — just five days to make a billion bucks. Its predecessor, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, took 11 days. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens took 12.

The Way of Water settles in just behind 2021’s Jurassic World, which took 13 days of global release to reach a billion bucks.

What’s more, as of Wednesday, the Avatar sequel is now officially the third-highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, and stands poised to slide into Jurassic World: Dominion‘s second-place spot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tune-in:-u2-receives-kennedy-center-honors-during-cbs-special-airing-wednesday
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Tune in: U2 receives Kennedy Center Honors during CBS special airing Wednesday

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Earlier this month U2 was the recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, and fans will finally get to see the celebration Wednesday, when the ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m. At the event, the band is saluted by actors Sean Penn and Sacha Baron Cohen, who stays in character as Kazakhstan journalist Borat. The night also features several performances, with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder performing two U2 tracks, “Elevation” and “One,” and Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%