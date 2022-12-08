AD
Entertainment News

Reese Witherspoon’s Tracy Flick will be back in Paramount+ sequel to ‘Election’

todayDecember 8, 2022

Reese Witherspoon will once again play determined Tracy Flick, this time in a sequel to the 1999 comedy Election.

The Hollywood Reporter notes director Alexander Payne is also returning, co-writing the adaptation of Tom Perrotta‘s follow-up novel Tracy Flick Can’t Win.

The book follows the one-time high school try-hard, now an adult; the A-type personality, willing to do anything to win a high school election in the original story, is now applying her particular set of skills as an assistant high school principal looking to make a name for herself.

Witherspoon starred alongside Matthew Broderick in the original, which was based on Perrotta’s 1998 novel Election; Broderick played a popular teacher who comes undone as he desperately tries to take the ambitious high schooler down on her quest for power.

THR reports Witherspoon is producing the film through her hitmaking Hello Sunshine production company and that the sequel is bound for Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

