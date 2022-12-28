Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by “two armed suspects,” police said.

The teen’s remains were found on Monday in a rural area of Maricopa County, police said. The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is currently leading the investigation.

Police responded to the victim’s home around 3:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 19 following an “unknown trouble call,” Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement.

Two men “forced their way into the home” and shot a man who was asleep inside, Krynsky said. They then forced the teen into a dark-colored sedan, which fled in an unknown direction, police stated.

The suspects were carrying a rifle and handgun, according to authorities.The shooting victim, who was not identified by police, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and are seeking two suspects. Local authorities have also released images of one of the suspects, seen carrying a firearm, amid the investigation.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.