AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by “two armed suspects,” police said.

The teen’s remains were found on Monday in a rural area of Maricopa County, police said. The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is currently leading the investigation.

Police responded to the victim’s home around 3:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 19 following an “unknown trouble call,” Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement.

Two men “forced their way into the home” and shot a man who was asleep inside, Krynsky said. They then forced the teen into a dark-colored sedan, which fled in an unknown direction, police stated.

The suspects were carrying a rifle and handgun, according to authorities.The shooting victim, who was not identified by police, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and are seeking two suspects. Local authorities have also released images of one of the suspects, seen carrying a firearm, amid the investigation.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘just-in-shock’:-atlanta-area-residents-react-to-boil-water-advisory
insert_link

National News

‘Just in shock’: Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory

(ATLANTA) -- Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in Georgia's Atlanta metro area counties, including Clayton, Butts, Forsyth, and parts of Dekalb, Haralson and Monroe. Freezing temperatures caused pipes to […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%