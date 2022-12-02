AD
Report: Celine Dion preparing to reschedule her Las Vegas residency

todayDecember 2, 2022

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

Is Celine Dion returning to Las Vegas? A new report claims the Canadian hitmaker is eyeballing a May start date for the residency she was forced to postpone in 2021.

﻿Las Vegas Review-Journal﻿ ﻿﻿reports the Theatre at Resorts World is preparing to welcome Celine onto its stage this spring, claiming they are holding their calendar that month.

Nothing has been set in stone at this moment. Celine has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

Celine called off her previous Resorts World residency in November 2021 due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” She later announced in a video statement that she had to postpone her 2022 European tour until 2023.

The rescheduled dates will run between February and April of next year. Celine will then take a brief respite before resuming the trek in August and performing through October. Fans believed she intended to hold her rescheduled Vegas residency between May and July.

It should be noted Celine will make her acting debut in May, co-starring in Love Again alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Hueghan

At this moment, there’s been no official statement regarding the potential residency.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

