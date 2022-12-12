Report: Ticketmaster reaching out to Taylor Swift’s fans and offering them tickets after botched presale

TAS Rights Management

It appears Ticketmaster is trying to make amends with some of Taylor Swift‘s biggest fans by offering them limited tickets to her Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster is reportedly contacting those who qualified for the Verified Fan process and also received a “boost,” but still were unable to obtain tickets during the presale.

“Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request 2 tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour!” the email, which was obtained by ABC News, begins.

The message continues, “You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets. We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

As previously reported, Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales last month “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

Prior to that, Ticketmaster issued a statement saying ticket sales for Taylor’s tour broke all kinds of records “and parts of our website.”

The company said Taylor’s tour had the “largest registration in history” for its Verified Fan service. In addition, the service endured “3.5 billion total system requests” during last month’s presale.

Taylor’s tour sold over 2 million tickets during the November 15 presale, which is “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” Ticketmaster explained.

Fans — and some lawmakers — have condemned the disastrous presale rollout after many individuals complained of hourslong waits, site crashes, exorbitant pricing and swaths of tickets immediately popping up on resellers’ websites.

It is unknown when this new ticket rollout will start.