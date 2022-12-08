AD
RIAA crowns Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ the top-selling album of the year

todayDecember 8, 2022

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

The results of who had the best-selling album of 2022 are in, with the Recording Industry Association of America handing the honor to Taylor Swift for her latest album, Midnights.

Of all the new albums to receive Gold and Platinum status from the RIAA, Midnights achieved the highest certification. The album has been minted twice Platinum, meaning that since its October 21 release, it moved over 2 million units.

Only four other albums released this year achieved Platinum status. Among the honorees is ﻿Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance.

Of the songs that came out in 2022, only three offerings obtained multiple Platinum status. Harry’s “As It Was” made the cut after going twice Platinum.

In that vein, the RIAA awarded Platinum certification to 21 songs, including Bey’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” Em Beihold‘s “Numb Little Bug,” Doja Cat‘s “VEGAS” from the movie ElvisSam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” Tate McRae‘s “she’s all i wanna be,” Charlie Puth‘s “Light Switch” and OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

