Rev Rock Report

Richie Sambora, Quincy Jones & more contribute items to ASCAP auction

todayDecember 2, 2022

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A whole host of musicians have contributed items to a new silent auction to raise money for the ASCAP Foundation, which supports American creators. The auction includes items from such artists as Richie Sambora, Sammy Hagar, Chicago, Quincy Jones, Paul Williams, The Hooters Eric Bazilian and more. 

Items up for bid include an autographed Fender guitar from Sambora; two house seats for MJ the Musical and a signed Quincy Jones book; personalized message and signed memorabilia from Hagar; signed photographs of Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townshend and The Rolling Stones, taken by Bazilian; two tickets and backstage passes to a 2023 Chicago concert; handwritten song lyrics of your choice from Grammy winner Williams; and two tickets to the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in June.

The online auction runs from now until December 16 on Charity Buzz. Click here for the complete list of auction items.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

