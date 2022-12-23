AD
Rob Thomas’ January benefit concert to be livestreamed, recorded for a live double CD

todayDecember 23, 2022

Background
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In January, Rob Thomas will be performing the 10th anniversary installment of his charity concert series, which raises money for his and wife Marisol‘s Sidewalk Angels Foundation. But even if you can’t make it to the show at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, you can still enjoy it at home — and get a permanent record of it, too.

The Matchbox Twenty frontman is teaming up with VNUE’s StageIt platform to livestream the January 15 concert, which will include as-yet-unnamed “special guests.” You can buy tickets for the livestream now via StageIt.com.

If you don’t want to sit there and watch the show as it happens, you’ll also be able to purchase a limited-edition double CD recording of the show; it’ll also be available as digital audio.

The concert will mark the first time Rob’s returned to the Borgata for the event since 2020. The set list for these shows is usually a mix of Rob’s solo hits, Matchbox Twenty songs and some cover songs.

Rob and Mari’s Sidewalk Angels Foundation helps fund no-kill animal shelters and rescues nationwide, as well as organizations that help educate the public about the link between violent crimes against animals and violent behavior toward people.

Rob recently announced that Matchbox Twenty’s new album is finished, though there’s no release date yet. When it arrives, it’ll be the band’s first new studio album since 2012’s North.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

