Rev Rock Report

‘Rolling Stone’﻿ releases ‘The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list as new book

todayDecember 20, 2022

Abrams Books/Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone‘s ranking of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time is now available in book form.

A hardcover tome features the most recent edition of the list, which was unveiled in 2020. You can order your copy now via Abrams Books publishing.

The #1 album on ﻿Rolling Stone﻿’s ranking is Marvin Gaye‘s ﻿What’s Going On﻿, followed by The Beach BoysPet Sounds at #2, Joni Mitchell‘s Blue at #3, Stevie Wonder‘s Songs in the Key of Life at #4, The BeatlesAbbey Road at #5, Nirvana‘s Nevermind at #6, Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumours at #7, Prince and the Revolution‘s Purple Rain at #8, Bob Dylan‘s Blood on the Tracks at #9 and Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at #10.

The list was voted on by a number of different journalists, producers and industry executives, as well as artists including U2‘s The Edge and Adam Clayton, Stevie Nicks, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Alice Cooper, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, FINNEAS and KISSGene Simmons.

﻿Rolling Stone ﻿will celebrate the release of the book with an event taking place at New York City’s Rizzoli Bookstore on January 31.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

