Rotten Tomatoes lists the 100 best Christmas movies

todayDecember 21, 2022

“A Christmas Story” — HBO Max

It’s the time of year for Christmas movies, and to make bingeing easy, the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has listed 100 of the best holiday films, based partly on their critics and audience scores.

Chances are you’ve seen many, but there are others you may not have considered — or considered Christmas movies at all — as they span across all genres, from family to horror.

1944’s Meet Me In St. Louis topped the list; the musical film has a 100% score overall. The Judy Garland film takes place over several seasons, with Christmas playing a major role.

Other entries with a 100% score included 1967’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas (#39) and 1983’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol (#44).

Other selections include the old standby Miracle on 34th Street (#3), and the animated movies Klaus (#5) and Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas (#6).

And yes, Die Hard made the Christmas list, at #8.

With a 90% score, 1983’s classic A Christmas Story ranked 15th; the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cracked the top 20 at #17, and 1983’s Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd (#21), just beat out 1984’s Gremlins.

As for the movies some might not immediately think of in the silly season but many others swear by: 2016’s slasher pic You Better Watch Out ranked 20th; 2005’s twisty Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer (#24) managed to beat out 2003’s Elf (#25).

Check out the full list here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

