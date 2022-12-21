AD
Entertainment News

Rumer Willis is pregnant, expecting first child with Derek Richard Thomas

todayDecember 21, 2022

Rumer Willis is going to be a mom. The star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pair shared the news with a trio of black-and-white photos showing off the growing baby bump. In the first photo, Derek kisses his girlfriend’s belly, while the second shows off Rumer’s silhouette as she poses. The third shows Derek with a shocked face as he holds her belly.

Rumer, 34, kept the caption simple with the plant-sprouting emoji.

Many showered the couple with congratulatory messages and well wishes including famous friends like Brittany Snow, who wrote, “Congrats beauty.” Aaron Paul commented, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”

Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore, also shared the Instagram photos, with the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

