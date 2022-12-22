AD
Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt set to headline a free show before the 2023 NHL Winter Classic

todayDecember 22, 2022

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Sam Hunt will kick off 2023 in Boston. The singer announced on Twitter this week that he’ll play a free show ahead of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

Game day will kick off with a new fan experience, Breakaway, which serves as the preparty for the main event. Sam’s performance there will take place at the Brookline Lot, which is directly across the street from the venue for the big hockey game, Fenway Park.

This year’s matchup is between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Breakaway event takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on January 2, featuring an air hockey table and libations, in addition to Sam’s set.

The game itself starts after the preparty, which is free and open to the public. Tickets to the Winter Classic are available now.

In other news from Sam, he dropped a new song called “Start Nowhere” last month and hinted at some more new music that he hopes will come out soon. Most recently, he was at the top of the charts with Ingrid Andress thanks to their duet, “Wishful Drinking.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

