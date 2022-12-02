Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/22

Entertainment News

Courtesy Disney+ The second Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Rodrick Rules, arrives Friday on Disney+, but some original fans of the franchise are none too thrilled with the switch from live action to computer animated films. Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney, who penned both scripts for the Disney+ movies, told ABC Audio how grateful he is to have such a passionate fanbase. He says he understands why fans are resisting this new direction. "It doesn't surprise […]