AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/22

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 131, Dallas 125 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Washington 3, Seattle 2 (OT)

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo 24, New England 10

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas 72, Creighton 67

Utah 81, Arizona 66

UConn 74, Oklahoma St. 64

Kansas 91, Seton Hall 65

UCLA 80, Stanford 66

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘diary-of-a-wimpy-kid’-author-jeff-kinney-talks-about-making-movies-for-“a-whole-new-generation”
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author Jeff Kinney talks about making movies for “a whole new generation”

Courtesy Disney+ The second Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Rodrick Rules, arrives Friday on Disney+, but some original fans of the franchise are none too thrilled with the switch from live action to computer animated films. Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney, who penned both scripts for the Disney+ movies, told ABC Audio how grateful he is to have such a passionate fanbase. He says he understands why fans are resisting this new direction. "It doesn't surprise […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%