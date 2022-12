Scoreboard roundup — 12/20/22

Entertainment News

After promoting the film by saying "The hierarchy of power of DC Universe is about to change forever," the powers behind the DC Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have decided Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam isn't fitting into their vision. Johnson addressed his "passionate" fans via social media late Tuesday afternoon, noting, "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam won't be a part of the first phase of DC's new plans." He added hopefully, "However, DC and Seven Bucks […]