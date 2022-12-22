AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/22

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106

Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113

Indiana 117, Boston 112

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

Toronto 113, New York 106

Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

Orlando 116, Houston 110

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Sacramento 134, LA Lakers 120

LA Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2, Montreal 1 (OT)

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

(3)Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

(7)Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72

(8)Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44

(10)Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51

(13)UCLA 81, UC Davis 54

(19)Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

(20)TCU 75, Utah 71

Boston College 70, (21)Virginia Tech 65

(23)Auburn 84, Washington 61

San Francisco 97, (25)Arizona St. 60

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

as-australians,-for-king-&-country says some-christmas-songs-are-“really-bizarre”-to-them
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

As Australians, for KING & COUNTRY says some Christmas songs are “really bizarre” to them

For KING & COUNTRY's holiday album, A Drummer Boy Christmas, and their holiday tours are very popular. But the duo's Luke and Joel Smallbone say the irony is that as kids growing up in Australia, many beloved Christmas songs just never made sense to them — especially the ones that mention winter or snow. December is summertime in Australia, which makes certain songs "really bizarre," Joel notes: "You know, 'Chestnuts roasting on an […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%